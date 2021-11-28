Oregon lawmakers seek extra $18m for refugee resettlement

Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village, in New Mexico, where they are being housed, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon prepares to take in approximately 1,200 Afghan refugees in the next 12 months, state lawmakers are asking the Legislature’s emergency board for an additional $18 million to expand services and capacity.

A letter issued last week by state Rep. Khanh Pham and state Sen. Kayse Jama outlined the need for the state to invest in everything from housing assistance and case management to legal services for newly arrived Afghans.

State Sen. Kayse Jama said there isn’t a firm timeline on when the 18-member emergency board might meet to consider the request.