Oregon long-term care facilities receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first long-term care facility residents and staff in Oregon will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Monday.

Rose Villa in Portland told KOIN 6 News they will be Oregon’s first long-term care facility to receive the vaccine.

Approximately 180 staff and residents will receive the first of two COVID-19 vaccines Monday, starting at 10 a.m. The second dose of the vaccine will be administered on Jan. 11, 2021.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden tweeted Sunday saying he and Sen. Jeff Merkley received assurances from federal officials that Oregon will receive its proportionate vaccine allotment.