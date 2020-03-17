Oregon Lottery closes HQ for deep clean

Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been placed on administrative leave with pay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Lottery shut down its headquarters Tuesday after a “non-public facing employee” showed flu-like symptoms and was subsequently tested for COVID-19, the agency said.

The Lottery has ordered a deep clean of its facility in Salem while it awaits test results from the employee. The building will remain closed through the week.

Officials with the agency said they are also contacting anyone who worked in close contact with the individual so they can self-quarantine as a precaution.

Players needing to collect prizes may still do so at the Wilsonville payment center, or through the mail.

Upon completion of a deep clean, the Lottery will evaluate re-opening for continued business operations. Employees who are able to work remotely are doing so for the next few days. Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.