1  of  8
Closings
Children's Hour Academy Evergreen Sch. Dist. Gervais Sch. Dist. Glenwood Sch. Dist. LCC Head Start/ EHS/ECEAP Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Sch. Dist. Yamhill Carlton Sch. Dist.

Oregon Lottery closes HQ for deep clean

News

Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been placed on administrative leave with pay

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
oregon lottery 2_198745

File image (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Lottery shut down its headquarters Tuesday after a “non-public facing employee” showed flu-like symptoms and was subsequently tested for COVID-19, the agency said.

The Lottery has ordered a deep clean of its facility in Salem while it awaits test results from the employee. The building will remain closed through the week.

Officials with the agency said they are also contacting anyone who worked in close contact with the individual so they can self-quarantine as a precaution.

Players needing to collect prizes may still do so at the Wilsonville payment center, or through the mail.

Upon completion of a deep clean, the Lottery will evaluate re-opening for continued business operations. Employees who are able to work remotely are doing so for the next few days. Employees whose jobs cannot be done remotely have been placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget