PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s woods belong to all of us — and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department wants to see how you feel about through your creativity.

In celebration of 100 years of Oregon State Parks, the state parks department is holding a “creative challenge” for past-and-present park visitors to submit various forms of art: photos, paintings, poetry, music, stories, dance, collage — whatever — as long as it relates to Oregon state park feelings or experiences.

“Now you can create and share your artistic vision of the poem or your passion for the outdoors via your own unique talent,” OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said.

Chosen submissions will be shared in a digital gallery on the OPRD website between now and Dec. 31. To kick off the “Centennial Creative Challenge,” Oregon’s current Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani visited a few state parks and wrote a poem about his experiences titled: “The branch is both branch & tree.”

Submissions will be accepted through the submission webpage in the following digital formats: JPG, PNG, TIF, SVG, PDF, AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPG and WMV. MP3 files will not be accepted. Audio files will need to be converted to MP4 AVI, FLV, MOV, MP4, MPG or WMV prior to submission.

Need some inspiration? Here’s an excerpt from Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani’s poem, which was commissioned by Oregon State Parks for this challenge:

Over Mosier in a meadow

wildflowering at my summer’s start

1700 feet above the Columbia River

amongst the lupin and yellow balsam root

I saw a crow snatch a squirrel

out of a burrow and the white tail of a deer bounding away.

Hidden amongst the thin branched bendings

I was shown where the doe had made their bedding in the softer grass.