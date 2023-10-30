PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Representative Earl Blumenauer announced Monday that he will not seek reelection in 2024 after spending 50 years in elected office, nearly 30 of which were as a U.S. congressman.

The 75-year-old has served in the House of Representatives for the past 27 years, serving Oregon’s third district for 14 terms. He will serve until the end of his term.

He has pushed for infrastructure investment, protection of public lands, stopping gun violence and legalizing marijuana. He’s also a lifelong Portlander.

Before his time in Congress, Blumenauer was a Multnomah County Commissioner and was a Portland City Councilor.

“I have dedicated my career to creating livable communities where people are safe, healthy, and economically secure. This mission has guided my involvement in Congress on a wide range of issues. I may best be known in Portland for work on light rail, streetcars, and bicycles. But our work also included critical issues of war and peace, championing the fight to end the failed war on drugs, helping to write the Affordable Care Act, rescuing independent restaurants, food and farm policy, animal welfare, and writing the single largest investment in renewable energy in history,” he said.