PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police identified the two McMinnville police officers that fatally shot a man who was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis on Tuesday, Aug. 23, and pointed a fake firearm at the officers.

OSP says Justin Schwartz and Cody Williams were the two police officers involved in the shooting that killed 69-year-old Laurence Dickson. Schwartz has been with McMinnville police since 2017 while Williams has worked for the department for three years.

According to OSP, Schwartz and Williams responded to a report of a suicidal male, later identified as Dickson, at an apartment building on SW Barbara Street just after 2 p.m. Dickson had allegedly called to report that he felt like he was going to harm himself.

When officers arrived at the scene, they asked Dickson to exit the building. OSP says that when Dickson left the building, he was carrying what officers thought was a firearm. However, further investigation revealed that it was an air gun that was designed to look like a revolver, according to OSP.

OSP said that Schwartz told Dickson to drop the weapon, but Dickson pointed the gun at Schwartz, which is reportedly when Schwartz fired one round at Dickson, striking him in the chest. The officers called for medics, but Dickson was declared dead at the scene.

Schwartz and Williams are on administrative leave while OSP continues the investigation. OSP is also requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and has not been contacted by investigators, to call the Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or refer to OSP Case #SP22-222343.