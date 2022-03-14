PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Oregon state representatives, Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn/Tualatin) and Anna Williams (D-Hood River) are speaking out after announcing last month that they would not be running for re-election.

The Oregon Legislature is supposed to be made up of working citizens, and all three of these women have day jobs. But they say that the state’s part-time job system is unsustainable.

“We got into public service because we cared deeply about our communities and people needed help,” Power said.

Power works as an environmental attorney, Prusak is a nurse and Williams is a social worker. These women set out to take their lived expereinces to make positive changes in Oregon policy, but soon, reality stepped in.

“When things are in full swing, it’s two full-time jobs,” Prusak said. “You can only be going at 100% of your energy for so long before you really just sort of Peter out.”

At times, they would juggle 80-hour work weeks. But they say that’s what it would take to make a difference.

“If you’re being responsive to your constituents, chairing committees and overseeing our state bureaucracies, it’s not a part-time job,” Power said.

Oregon lawmakers make a base salary of $33,000 per year as a part-time job.

Despite the usual February-only committment, lawmakers have met nearly year-round in various special sessions. If Power, Prusak and Williams were to each give up their other job, they say it would become a fiancial pitfall for their families.

“Then that sets up a system of only the wealthy — independently wealthier, retired. And is that what we want? And it shouldn’t be what we want. It should be those with the life experiences, the lived experiences, the professional experiences, to shape policy for our communities,” Prusak said.

They say the current model at the State Capitol exploits great working-class leaders.

“People who represent the real issues that Oregonians are struggling with currently really can only stay for about four years and I think that’s why we haven’t made as much progress,” Williams said.

True transformational policy can’t happen in that short amount of time in office according to the three representitives.

The women also said that two things need to be addressed to make a difference in Oregon’s Legislature: Establishing a fair wage for capital lawmakers and finance reform, and making sure leaders are compensated fairly — along with understanding who is donating to campaigns, what they get for their donations and finding meaningful limits on those donations.