Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL.
Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.
Oregon State finished third in the Pac-12 North.
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and SoFi Stadium have a multiyear partnership that makes Kimmel the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.