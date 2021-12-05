Oregon State to face Utah State in first LA Bowl

San Diego State linebacker Michael Shawcroft (46) tackles Utah State running back Elelyon Noa (34) in the second half during an NCAA college football game for the Mountain West Conference Championship, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy) December 2021.

Mountain West Conference champion Utah State will face Oregon State of the Pac-12 Conference in the inaugural LA Bowl on Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers of the NFL.

Utah State routed then-No. 19 San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game.

Oregon State finished third in the Pac-12 North.

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and SoFi Stadium have a multiyear partnership that makes Kimmel the official naming rights partner of the LA Bowl.