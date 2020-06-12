Oregon Supreme Court vacates court’s injunction in churches vs Brown lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court is siding with Gov. Kate Brown in limiting large in-person gatherings such as church services, vacating a previous lower court’s ruling that said the executive order was subject to a 28-day limit.

The ruling against the preliminary injunction came Friday morning.

The state’s highest court decided the Baker County Circuit Court had “erred in its ruling” that an executive order from Brown’s office related to the coronavirus pandemic violated a 28-day statutory time limit and had expired. Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew refused to vacate his order on May 26 after the Supreme Court had ordered him to either nullify the lawsuit or present a case as to why it needed to move forward.

However, the state did not decide on the lawsuit itself, which is still pending in Baker County.

The Elkhorn v. Brown lawsuit, which was filed by churches and individual churchgoers around the state in mid-May, wanted judicial declarations that Brown’s May 8 executive order extending the state of emergency for the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic had actually expired, and also wanted the courts to issue an injunction barring the enforcement of the orders.

Plaintiffs claim Brown’s order, which had prohibited gatherings of more than 25 people and requiring at least 6 feet between others regardless of a facility’s capacity, was hypocritical in the sense that other facilities, such as the Portland International Airport, manufacturing plants and farmers markets, didn’t have to follow the same cap.

“The Constitution forbids the government from prohibiting the free exercise of religion – which is exactly what the Governor’s order does while allowing larger assemblies for secular purposes,” the lawsuit stated.

More than 5,000 have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while more than 170 have died in the state. More than 110,000 Americans have died from the novel coronavirus since February 2020, according to Johns Hopkins University.