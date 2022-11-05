(STACKER) — If you drink beer — any beer — you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 — all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change — as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in Oregon, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Oregon using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

30. Pallet Jack IPA

Rating: 4.3 (264 ratings)

Type: American IPA- ABV: 7.20%

Brewery: Barley Brown’s Brewpub

29. Mocha Rhino Suit

Rating: 4.38 (44 ratings)

Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

ABV: 13.30%

Brewery: Alesong Brewing & Blending

28. Sticky Hands

Rating: 4.32 (515 ratings)

Type: Imperial IPA

ABV: 8.10%

Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant

27. RPM IPA

Rating: 4.32 (976 ratings)

Type: American IPA

ABV: 6.60%

Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company

26. Black Butte³

Rating: 4.42 (42 ratings)

Type: Imperial Porter

ABV: 15.10%

Brewery: Deschutes Brewery

25. Apricot Ale

Rating: 4.34 (1,816 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 8.50%

Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

24. Sticky Hands – Tropical Slam

Rating: 4.42 (55 ratings)

Type: Imperial IPA

ABV: 8.25%

Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant

23. Over-Ripe

Rating: 4.42 (60 ratings)

Type: New England IPA

ABV: 7.00%

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing

22. Kentucky Peach

Rating: 4.41 (78 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 8.30%

Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

21. Sahalie

Rating: 4.36 (502 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 9.83%

Brewery: The Ale Apothecary

20. Super Over Ripe

Rating: 4.49 (35 ratings)

Type: New England IPA

ABV: 9.10%

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing

19. Special Herbs (Seasonal)

Rating: 4.39 (205 ratings)

Type: Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale

ABV: 5.70%

Brewery: Upright Brewing Company

18. Fantasia

Rating: 4.38 (521 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 5.75%

Brewery: Upright Brewing Company

17. Golden Canary

Rating: 4.41 (126 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 7.25%

Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant

16. Sang Royal

Rating: 4.38 (948 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 9.40%

Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

15. Noyaux

Rating: 4.39 (989 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 8.50%

Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

14. Blueberry Muffin

Rating: 4.41 (273 ratings)

Type: Fruited Kettle Sour

ABV: 6.00%

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing

13. Juice Box (JB DIPA)

Rating: 4.42 (259 ratings)

Type: New England IPA

ABV: 8.20%

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing

12. Turbulent Consequence: Pêche

Rating: 4.45 (123 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 6.25%

Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant

11. Hop Venom Double IPA

Rating: 4.42 (1,044 ratings)

Type: Imperial IPA

ABV: 8.90%

Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company

10. The Lucy

Rating: 4.45 (177 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 8.00%

Brewery: de Garde Brewing

9. Sang Noir

Rating: 4.45 (1,866 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 9.30%

Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub

8. Mother Of All Storms

Rating: 4.45 (2,160 ratings)

Type: English Barleywine

ABV: 14.00%

Brewery: Pelican Pub & Brewery

7. The Lily

Rating: 4.49 (200 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 7.00%

Brewery: de Garde Brewing

6. The Abyss

Rating: 4.47 (7,553 ratings)

Type: American Imperial Stout

ABV: 11.40%

Brewery: Deschutes Brewery

5. Double Stack

Rating: 4.5 (680 ratings)

Type: American Imperial Stout

ABV: 11.00%

Brewery: Great Notion Brewing

4. Notorious Triple IPA

Rating: 4.54 (892 ratings)

Type: Imperial IPA

ABV: 12.00%

Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company

3. The Peach

Rating: 4.57 (322 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 7.30%

Brewery: de Garde Brewing

2. The Broken Truck

Rating: 4.58 (384 ratings)

Type: Wild Ale

ABV: 5.00%

Brewery: de Garde Brewing

1. Nectarine Premiere