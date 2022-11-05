(STACKER) — If you drink beer — any beer — you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.
The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 — all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.
Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change — as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.
With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.
If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in Oregon, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Oregon using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.
30. Pallet Jack IPA
- Rating: 4.3 (264 ratings)
- Type: American IPA- ABV: 7.20%
- Brewery: Barley Brown’s Brewpub
29. Mocha Rhino Suit
- Rating: 4.38 (44 ratings)
- Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
- ABV: 13.30%
- Brewery: Alesong Brewing & Blending
28. Sticky Hands
- Rating: 4.32 (515 ratings)
- Type: Imperial IPA
- ABV: 8.10%
- Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant
27. RPM IPA
- Rating: 4.32 (976 ratings)
- Type: American IPA
- ABV: 6.60%
- Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company
26. Black Butte³
- Rating: 4.42 (42 ratings)
- Type: Imperial Porter
- ABV: 15.10%
- Brewery: Deschutes Brewery
25. Apricot Ale
- Rating: 4.34 (1,816 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 8.50%
- Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
24. Sticky Hands – Tropical Slam
- Rating: 4.42 (55 ratings)
- Type: Imperial IPA
- ABV: 8.25%
- Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant
23. Over-Ripe
- Rating: 4.42 (60 ratings)
- Type: New England IPA
- ABV: 7.00%
- Brewery: Great Notion Brewing
22. Kentucky Peach
- Rating: 4.41 (78 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 8.30%
- Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
21. Sahalie
- Rating: 4.36 (502 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 9.83%
- Brewery: The Ale Apothecary
20. Super Over Ripe
- Rating: 4.49 (35 ratings)
- Type: New England IPA
- ABV: 9.10%
- Brewery: Great Notion Brewing
19. Special Herbs (Seasonal)
- Rating: 4.39 (205 ratings)
- Type: Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale
- ABV: 5.70%
- Brewery: Upright Brewing Company
18. Fantasia
- Rating: 4.38 (521 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 5.75%
- Brewery: Upright Brewing Company
17. Golden Canary
- Rating: 4.41 (126 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 7.25%
- Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant
16. Sang Royal
- Rating: 4.38 (948 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 9.40%
- Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
15. Noyaux
- Rating: 4.39 (989 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 8.50%
- Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
14. Blueberry Muffin
- Rating: 4.41 (273 ratings)
- Type: Fruited Kettle Sour
- ABV: 6.00%
- Brewery: Great Notion Brewing
13. Juice Box (JB DIPA)
- Rating: 4.42 (259 ratings)
- Type: New England IPA
- ABV: 8.20%
- Brewery: Great Notion Brewing
12. Turbulent Consequence: Pêche
- Rating: 4.45 (123 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 6.25%
- Brewery: Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant
11. Hop Venom Double IPA
- Rating: 4.42 (1,044 ratings)
- Type: Imperial IPA
- ABV: 8.90%
- Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company
10. The Lucy
- Rating: 4.45 (177 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 8.00%
- Brewery: de Garde Brewing
9. Sang Noir
- Rating: 4.45 (1,866 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 9.30%
- Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
8. Mother Of All Storms
- Rating: 4.45 (2,160 ratings)
- Type: English Barleywine
- ABV: 14.00%
- Brewery: Pelican Pub & Brewery
7. The Lily
- Rating: 4.49 (200 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 7.00%
- Brewery: de Garde Brewing
6. The Abyss
- Rating: 4.47 (7,553 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.40%
- Brewery: Deschutes Brewery
5. Double Stack
- Rating: 4.5 (680 ratings)
- Type: American Imperial Stout
- ABV: 11.00%
- Brewery: Great Notion Brewing
4. Notorious Triple IPA
- Rating: 4.54 (892 ratings)
- Type: Imperial IPA
- ABV: 12.00%
- Brewery: Boneyard Beer Company
3. The Peach
- Rating: 4.57 (322 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 7.30%
- Brewery: de Garde Brewing
2. The Broken Truck
- Rating: 4.58 (384 ratings)
- Type: Wild Ale
- ABV: 5.00%
- Brewery: de Garde Brewing
1. Nectarine Premiere
- Rating: 4.62 (403 ratings)
- Type: Saison
- ABV: 7.10%
- Brewery: de Garde Brewing
