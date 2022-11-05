(STACKER) — If you drink beer — any beer — you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution, and you likely fall into one of two camps: IPA warrior or lager loyalist. The great thing about a beer-related revolution is that there is no wrong side. Whatever your preference, cheers to you.

The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020 — all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change — as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in Oregon, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated beer in Oregon using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

30. Pallet Jack IPA

29. Mocha Rhino Suit

28. Sticky Hands

27. RPM IPA

26. Black Butte³

25. Apricot Ale

  • Rating: 4.34 (1,816 ratings)
  • Type: Wild Ale
  • ABV: 8.50%
  • Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
24. Sticky Hands – Tropical Slam

23. Over-Ripe

22. Kentucky Peach

21. Sahalie

20. Super Over Ripe

19. Special Herbs (Seasonal)

  • Rating: 4.39 (205 ratings)
  • Type: Gruit / Ancient Herbed Ale
  • ABV: 5.70%
  • Brewery: Upright Brewing Company
18. Fantasia

17. Golden Canary

16. Sang Royal

  • Rating: 4.38 (948 ratings)
  • Type: Wild Ale
  • ABV: 9.40%
  • Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
15. Noyaux

  • Rating: 4.39 (989 ratings)
  • Type: Wild Ale
  • ABV: 8.50%
  • Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
14. Blueberry Muffin

13. Juice Box (JB DIPA)

12. Turbulent Consequence: Pêche

11. Hop Venom Double IPA

10. The Lucy

9. Sang Noir

  • Rating: 4.45 (1,866 ratings)
  • Type: Wild Ale
  • ABV: 9.30%
  • Brewery: Cascade Brewing / Raccoon Lodge & Brewpub
8. Mother Of All Storms

7. The Lily

6. The Abyss

5. Double Stack

4. Notorious Triple IPA

3. The Peach

2. The Broken Truck

1. Nectarine Premiere