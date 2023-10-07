PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hundreds were killed and more than 1,000 wounded in a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants Saturday amid a major Jewish holiday.

Federal lawmakers from Oregon and Washington are condemning the attack and proclaiming solidarity with the people of Israel.

“The terrorist attack on Israel is appalling,” said Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR). “The United States stands with our ally in the face of today’s heinous violence.”

“My heart is with the Israeli people and all those impacted by these acts of terrorism against innocent civilians,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

“We must stand in solidarity with Israel in repelling this brutal attack on civilians and their towns,” noted Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA). “My heart goes out to the victims of these terrorist attacks and I am praying for civilians caught up in the fighting. We must ensure full U.S. support for Israel to defend itself and work to avoid further escalation and a wider war.”

“America stands strongly with our ally Israel as they rightfully defend themselves from these brutal and unprovoked attacks,” Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) echoed.

“There is no place for this horrifying violence,” Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA) declared. “I extend my condolences for the lives lost today and support Israel’s right to protect its people.”

“Tragically, attacks like these take the lives of innocent civilians. I grieve for those whose lives were lost, send condolences to the loved ones of the victims, and hope for the safe return of those who have been taken hostage,” voiced Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR). “The United States must do everything we can to support Israel and its people as they defend themselves against this terrorism by Hamas. And we must recommit to policies that lead to a two-state solution where Israeli and Palestinian people can live in peace.”

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA 3rd) said on Threads: “Today’s deadly unprovoked attacks on Israel are horrific. We must stand with the people of Israel, our closest ally in the Middle East, against this violence.”

Oregon Democrat Earl Blumenauer said, “I am horrified by the terrorist attacks in Israel, our strongest ally in the region. I firmly stand with the thousands of Israelis in harm’s way. Civilian casualties and kidnappings brought on by extreme elements of Hamas are an unacceptable escalation of tensions. It is more important than ever that Israel is united for peace and security”