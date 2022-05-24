PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lawmakers around the Pacific Northwest are reacting to the horror unfolding in Texas.

At least 18 children and a teacher were shot and killed inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, according to Texas authorities, who added the suspect was also shot and killed.

Reaction to the mass shooting has been swift from lawmakers in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff to honor the Robb Elementary School victims from Tuesday afternoon through sunset on Saturday, May 28.

“The violent attack in Texas is devastating, and I am heartbroken. Dan and I send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the 15 individuals who were killed, and to the entire Uvalde community,” Brown said in a statement. “How many more kids, teachers, shoppers, worshippers, and people going about their everyday lives need to die of gun violence? We need Congress to act. We must work together to bring an end to these senseless acts.”

“The only adjectives left to describe yet another school shooting are ‘sick’ and ‘tired’ of conservative extremists blocking common-sense steps to reduce the risk of these atrocities ripping away the lives of children and leaving their families to grieve their devastating losses,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) tweeted out.

“The slaughter of children in Texas is heartbreaking and horrifying. What kind of country are we?” U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley tweeted out. “Nothing will stop all these shootings, but basic gun safety laws would prevent some. Every colleague who blocks the Senate from having a debate and vote on such measures should search their souls.”

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee said he and his wife were “devastated” upon hearing the news.

“This cannot be what normal looks like in America,” he tweeted.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) called for another push for gun safety laws.

“No one should have to endure the pain of losing a child like this,” she said. “That’s what we’re talking about here. Children. Children gunned down in their classrooms, lives cut short and families shattered. How many more lives have to be lost and how much more heartbreak must we suffer before my Republican colleagues wake up to what the majority of Americans have known for years? Gun safety laws save lives.”