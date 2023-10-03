PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The numbers don’t lie: Oregon’s wine industry has returned to prominence after two years of pandemic-induced doldrums.

The overall findings of the Oregon Vineyard and Wine Report, published annually by the Oregon Wine Board, are that the state’s wine industry is healthy, growing and destined for increased international recognition.

And the primary influence on the state of the industry: the weather over the last six months of 2022.

“After a serious April frost, grape growers were treated to a wet spring, warm summer and a pleasant September,” the report said. “Second shoots created large clusters and resilience from frost damage, and volumes of fruit — especially over 2020 and 2021 — created a beautiful rebound from past obstacles including COVID-induced labor shortages, heat and smoke, and pest pressures over the last few years.”

The result was near-perfect growing conditions and a return to what winemakers characterize as “the classic Oregon vintage.”

