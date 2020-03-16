Oregon woman’s act of kindness toward elderly couple amid COVID-19 chaos goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon woman’s act of kindness and compassion as she walked into a grocery store is making national headlines.

Rebecca Mehra said she was going inside a Bend grocery store last Wednesday when she heard a woman yell to her from her car.

When she walked in, she saw that a woman, who appeared to be in her 80s, was with her husband. The woman, who was in near tears, reportedly explained to Mehra that they were afraid to go into the store after hearing that the novel coronavirus disproportionately affects older people and that they didn’t have any family members to help them out.

Mehra, who helped them out, brought their groceries to them in the car, which is when the woman told Mehra that “she had been sitting in the car for nearly 45 [minutes] before I had arrived, waiting to ask the right person for help,” Mehra wrote in a series of tweets.

I went to the grocery store this afternoon. As I was walking in I heard a woman yell to me from her car. I walked over and found an elderly woman and her husband. She cracked her window open a bit more, and explained to me nearly in tears that they are afraid to go in the store. — Rebecca Mehra (@rebecca_mehra) March 12, 2020

Her tweets have since gone viral, for lack of a better term these days, with her first one racking up more than 523,000 retweets.

“It’s a difficult time, you know, people are really scared. There’s a lot of nerves. I see it in schools and grocery stores and other places around the community that I live in, but, you know, kindness helps,” Mehra, a professional runner, told CNN after her tweets made headlines.