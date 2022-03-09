PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting this Saturday, visitors to the Oregon Zoo will no longer be required to wear masks.

In conjunction with the statewide, indoor mask mandate coming to an end Friday at 11:59 p.m., Metro announced Wednesday that Oregon Zoo will drop its mask mandate in time for opening Saturday morning.

As far as other Metro venues are concerned, officials say decisions on mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates will be made in coordination with client requests at each specific venue. This includes the Oregon Convention Center, Portland Expo Center, and Portland’5 Centers for the Arts.

“We are working with our performers and show operators to make sure we meet their needs for safety,” said Steve Faulstick, general manager of Metro’s visitor venues in the release.

“As we continue to watch COVID-19 rates fall in Oregon, we’re hopeful that we can maintain this flexibility while still protecting public health.”