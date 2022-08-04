Portland Ore. (KOIN) — Where did all the birds go?

Thursday, the Oregon Zoo announced that most of their birds will be off view this week to protect them from a strain of avian influenza that has been reported nearby.

Avian influenza, commonly known as Bird Flu, typically spreads through wild birds as they migrate and this year it has been particularly contagious.

Dr. Carlos Sanchez, the zoo’s head veterinarian had this to say, “We’ve brought most of our birds indoors as a precaution, to prevent any possible contact with migrating waterfowl. They’ll return to their outdoor areas as it’s safe.”

Bird flu can be deadly for birds, but it poses very little risk to humans. The CDC still advises that people avoid direct contact with birds and their waste.

As of right now, there have been no cases of avian influenza detected at the Oregon Zoo.