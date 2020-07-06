Oregon Zoo reopening July 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is reopening on July 12 with safety measures in place.

The Zoo closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The closure caused the Zoo to face financial uncertainty, and still does. Over $1 million was raised through the Oregon Zoo Foundation’s emergency recovery fund, but they still needs help.

The Oregon Zoo has 2,500 animals representing more than 200 species. It’s one of the oldest zoos in the United States, first opening in 1888.

Here’s what the Zoo says they are doing to ensure safety for visitors

Timed ticketing/limited attendance: To prevent crowding and long lines, the zoo will open with reduced capacity and timed ticketing. All guests — including zoo members — must reserve their tickets online in advance. Guests will choose a day and time to visit, and receive an electronic ticket to be scanned once they arrive. Tickets may be reserved/purchased via the zoo website. Member-only preview reservations are available Monday, July 6. General admission and all other membership reservations go on sale Wednesday, July 8.

Primarily outdoor experience: Guests will follow a one-way, mostly open-air path through the zoo’s 64-acre park-like campus, with some indoor and high-touch areas remaining closed. Visitors should keep an eye out for blue “Paws [pause] for Safety” markers along the route. Carousel and train rides will not be operating.

Masks/face coverings: To help protect the safety of animals, staff and guests, face coverings will be required for zoo employees and for all guests over the age of 6 upon entry and in designated areas. Guests ages 2-5 are encouraged to wear masks if possible. Guests who are unable to wear a mask or face covering for medical reasons will be exempt.

Handwashing and sanitizing stations: Additional handwashing and sanitizing stations have been added throughout the zoo.