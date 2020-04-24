Oregon Zoo seeks $1M in relief funds amid coronavirus crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo is in dire need of relief funds totaling $1 million to continue operating due to being shut down amid the coronavirus response.

The zoo has lost its ability to generate revenue through admissions, events, and sales since closing on March 17, Zoo Director Don Moore said in a statement.

“We planned for the future. We had reserves in place — but nobody was prepared for this level of catastrophe. In an instant, we lost 60% of our revenue,” he said.

The nonprofit fundraising arm of the zoo, The Oregon Zoo Foundation, is seeking emergency donations in response. They’ve created an Emergency Recovery Fund to raise $1 million to help support zoo operations during the closure. Contributions to the fund can be made at oregonzoo.org/donate.

Moore acknowledged the future is uncertain for the zoo, though he praised the animal care team at the facility for not letting COVID-19 slow down their work.

Animal welfare remains the zoo’s top priority, with caretakers working around the clock to ensure the animals have everything they need, said Bob Lee, who oversees the zoo’s animal care programs.

“We can get through this crisis, but only with the support of our community,” he said.

The Oregon Zoo operates under regional government Metro’s enterprise fund.

Though the U.S. Senate passed a $450 billion coronavirus relief bill earlier this week designed to help small businesses, the bill does not cover state and local governments whose revenues are plummeting, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley said in an interview with KOIN 6 News earlier this week.

The Oregon Zoo is home to around 2,500 animals representing more than 200 species and is one of the oldest zoos in the U.S., having first opened in 1888. The zoo also works toward animal conservation through field research, wildlife education and animal welfare science.

KOIN 6 News will have more on this story.