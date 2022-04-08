PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “minor, cold-like symptoms,” the congressman said in a press release Friday.

Blumenauer’s test result comes one day after a spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announced she had also tested positive for the virus.

“After waking up with sore throat and out of abundance of caution I took a COVID-19 test. That test came back positive,” Blumenauer said in the release. “I am feeling well and experiencing only minor cold-like symptoms. I will follow CDC guidance and quarantine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted!”

Both he and Pelosi are vaccinated against COVID-19.