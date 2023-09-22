Jennifer Davina Gere of Lebanon was found dead at the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A two-vehicle crash on Highway 34 in Linn County left one dead and another hospitalized Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Oregon State Police responded to the crash near Milepost 1 around 5 p.m. and found 43-year-old Jennifer Davina Gere of Lebanon dead at the scene.

Jimmie Eugene Beck Jr., 19, of Newport was extricated from a Ford Fusion and taken to the Good Samaritan hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say they closed the area for about six hours and found that Beck Jr. was driving in the fast lane when he crossed the center turn lane into the oncoming eastbound lane. Police say that’s when he struck Gere in a silver Nissan Versa head-on.

No other details were currently available.