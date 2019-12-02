1 dead, 2 hurt as Toyotas collide on Hwy 224

Two Toyotas collided on Hwy 224 near Eagle Creek, killing Aleksandor Sukhoy, December 1, 2019 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man died and 2 people from Eagle Creek were seriously hurt in a 2-car crash near Eagle Creek Sunday night.

The crash between a Toyota Camry and a Toyota RAV happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 224 near Highway 211, the Oregon State Police said.

The Camry, driven by Aleksandr Sukhoy, was headed west when it crossed into the eastbound lanes and slammed into the RAV. Sukhoy, 37, died at the scene.

The couple in the RAV, driver Haley Hubbard and her husband Josh Hubbard, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of what were said to be serious injuries.

Investigators said it’s unclear why Sukhoy crossed over into oncoming traffic.