PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle crash near milepost 152 in Lincoln County led to one death and three injuries Wednesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

Authorities say 32-year-old Ashlee Christine Hayden of Tidewater died at the scene after the car she operated crashed into a truck driven by 40-year-old Victor Loreza of Salem around 3:30 p.m.

According to OSP, Hayden had been driving southbound in a white Subaru Impreza WRX when — for an unknown reason — the car crossed into the northbound lane. It hit Loreza’s white Chevy box truck head-on.

Authorities say two passengers, 38-year-old Jose Soto Hernandez of Salem and 40-year-old Jesus Vargas Gerardo of Salem, had been in the truck with Loreza at the time of the crash. All three men were transported to hospitals with serious injuries.

The highway was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.