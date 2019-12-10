1 dead after trailer fire, explosion in Bend

The trailer was burning while deputies were en route

ALFALFA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say one person died when a travel trailer caught fire and exploded east of Bend.

KTVZ-TV reports Crook County deputies were sent shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on someone living in the travel trailer, according to Sheriff John Gautney.

Gautney said while en route, deputies were told the trailer was on fire, followed by a report of an explosion. Deputies were able to determine a person died inside the trailer.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the person’s identify.