1 dies, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Nye Beach

Oregon

by: Hailey Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

One man dies and two others recovered from a capsized boat near Nye Beach on December 17, 2021 (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and two others were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard when their boat capsized near Nye Beach Friday morning, according to officials

Around 9:50 a.m. officials received reports that a 22-foot boat flipped over. The USCG said the boat was struck by a wave.

The Oregon State Police and local emergency personnel responded.

55-year-old Cory Thompson was reported to be unresponsive when crews found him. The U.S. Coast Guard posted on Twitter medics performed CPR before Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.

OSP said 60-year-old Milton Bridges and 59-year-old Laura Bridges were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. Milton did not have any medical concerns, but Laura had signs of hypothermia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories