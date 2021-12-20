1 dies, 2 rescued after boat capsizes near Nye Beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died and two others were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard when their boat capsized near Nye Beach Friday morning, according to officials
Around 9:50 a.m. officials received reports that a 22-foot boat flipped over. The USCG said the boat was struck by a wave.
The Oregon State Police and local emergency personnel responded.
55-year-old Cory Thompson was reported to be unresponsive when crews found him. The U.S. Coast Guard posted on Twitter medics performed CPR before Thompson was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead.
OSP said 60-year-old Milton Bridges and 59-year-old Laura Bridges were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital. Milton did not have any medical concerns, but Laura had signs of hypothermia.