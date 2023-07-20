The Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near milepost 12.5

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person is dead after a single-car rollover crash that injured two others in Tillamook County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police.

Police say a white Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on Highway 18 near milepost 12.5 around 10:50 a.m. when it “failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway, and struck a tree,” causing the car to roll on its side.

Beaverton resident Gustavo Adolfo Contreras-Gonzalez, 20, had been driving at the time of the crash with two passengers, officials say. He, along with 27-year-old passenger Jonathan Contreras-Gonzalez, was rushed to the hospital after the crash.

Police say the other passenger, 21-year-old Jose Adrian Contreras-Gonzalez, was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation closed the highway for approximately six hours, officials say.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.