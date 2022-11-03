PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.

The $1 million winning ticket was sold in Portland on Wednesday, along with two $50,000 tickets sold in Portland and Troutdale.

This comes as the Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.5 billion if the winner chooses the annuity or $745.9 million cash, which is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

According to the Oregon Lottery, the largest prize won in the state was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.

Officials at the Oregon Lottery recommend you sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim a prize and to consult a financial planner or professional to develop a plan for your winnings.