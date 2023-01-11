"The jackpot is very tempting to our customers."

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A lucky player in Oregon won $1 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing, which now sits at a jackpot of $1.35 billion.

The winning ticket, sold in Eugene on Monday, matched five of the six winning numbers from Tuesday’s drawing, according to the Oregon Lottery. Meanwhile, the jackpot continues to climb.

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently the second largest in its history. The Oregon Lottery says over $3.15 million worth of tickets have been sold in the state since the jackpot reached $1 billion on Saturday.

Oregon retailers have seen a boost in sales as a side effect of the high jackpot, lottery officials say. Amod Chhetri who owns the St. Johns Deli & Grocery and 82 Powell Deli & Grocery said he estimates he sells between 2,000 and 3,000 tickets daily.

“The jackpot is very tempting to our customers,” Chhetri said. “Those who have never bought in their lifetime are buying.”