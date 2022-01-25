10 counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon

There is a 7% availability of ICU hospital beds in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker) — With COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant spreading in Oregon, health officials expect for hospitalization rates to lag behind infection rates.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News compiled a list of counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,045 as of Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There are 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds.

Statewide, there are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 643 total — which is 7% availability – and 243 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096.

The United States as of Jan. 20 reached 859,067 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 69 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 63.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 39% have received booster doses.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from COVID Act Now, counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Jan. 19, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S.

Below, you will find a list of 10 counties in the state with the lowest hospital bed capacity.

#10. Wasco County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 81.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 2.5% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 15.8% more availability than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 723 (193 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.5% (16,942 fully vaccinated)
    — -5.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#9. Washington County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 83.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 5.1% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 10.5% more full than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,321 (7,949 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 73.7% (443,667 fully vaccinated)
    — 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

#8. Multnomah County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 84.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 6.3% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 13.2% more full than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,228 (9,984 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 76.8% (624,520 fully vaccinated)
    — 13.9% higher vaccination rate than Oregon

#7. Deschutes County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 7.6% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 89.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 17.1% more full than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 2,140 (4,230 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.1% (132,693 fully vaccinated)
    — -0.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#6. Coos County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 8.9% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 25.0% more full than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,374 (886 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.8% (35,968 fully vaccinated)
    — -17.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#5. Douglas County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 11.4% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 7.9% more full than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 774 (859 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (57,069 fully vaccinated)
    — -23.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#4. Marion County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 88.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 11.4% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 72.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 5.3% more availability than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,494 (5,198 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (210,690 fully vaccinated)
    — -10.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#3. Crook County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 13.9% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 0.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 100.0% more availability than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,856 (453 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.5% (12,074 fully vaccinated)
    — -26.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#2. Polk County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 90.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 13.9% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: data not available
    — 76% full in Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,375 (1,184 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.4% (52,884 fully vaccinated)
    — -8.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

#1. Lane County

  • Inpatient beds occupied: 93.0% (11.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 17.7% more full than Oregon overall
  • ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)
    — 23.7% more availability than Oregon overall
  • Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,182 (4,516 cases)
  • Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.8% (251,493 fully vaccinated)
    — -2.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon

For a full list, click here.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on stacker.com to include only 10 counties on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

