10 highest rated IPAs in Oregon

FILE – In this June 22, 2020, file photo, a bartender pours a beer for a customer at Shade Bar NYC in New York. Authorities are closing honky tonks, bars and other drinking establishments in some parts of the U.S. to stem the surge of COVID-19 infections — a move backed by sound science about risk factors that go beyond wearing or not wearing masks. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — Oregon is filled with breweries, and IPAs are a staple in the region.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News found the highest rated IPAs in Oregon.

The craft beer revolution has taken a major bite out of macrobrew’s traditional dominance of the national palette, and India pale ale is perhaps the most popular category to find traction in its wake.

A wide range of flavor profiles and varieties—not to mention a generally higher alcohol content—make what constitutes an IPA a much more diverse profile than the average lager, which tend to run thinner, less hoppy, and in some cases wheatier.

A full breakdown of precisely what makes an IPA an IPA is as complex as the process of its creation. Some brands position themselves by the “type” of IPA they are—session, double IPA, dry hopped, double dry hopped, and so forth; others focus on the region or state in which they are created, which explains East and West Coast varietals as well as Belgian and British IPAs.

India pale ale actually takes its origins from the British Isles.

During the British colonial era, the intense heat and humidity of then-colony India made the brewing of a sustainable beer impractical, particularly one that could withstand the months-long sea voyage from India to Britain, but that didn’t mean British sailors didn’t still need a drink.

Thus—as hops are a preservative—a heavily hopped beer was devised, and now centuries later there exists a mass spectrum of hoppy, deeply profiled, occasionally fruity ales that have a loyal following. In 2020, the overall IPA category accounted for 19% of all beer sales, according to Drizly, putting it ahead of all other beer types and second only to hard seltzer.

Paige Guzman, chief marketing officer for California-based brewer Lagunitas, told Craft Brewing Business, “What started as a fixture of the craft brew category has now grown into its own subset on the shelf.”

Pandemic-related shutdowns have only further fueled the success of the IPA market, and every state in the nation has both its favorites and its keystone brewers and producers.

Using data from BeerAdvocate, the list of the best IPAs in Oregon includes a maximum of three beers per brewery. So if you want to know if your favorite made the list, or you’re looking for a new local brew to add to your go-to IPA arsenal, this list has got you covered.

#10. Pallet Jack IPA (Barley Brown’s Brewpub)

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (263 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – American

ABV: 7.2%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#9. RPM IPA (Boneyard Beer Company)

Rating: 4.32 / 5 (964 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – American

ABV: 7.5%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#8. Tank Slapper DIPA (Barley Brown’s Brewpub)

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (52 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 9.0%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#7. Juice Jr. (Great Notion Brewing)

Rating: 4.34 / 5 (211 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 6.0%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#6. Sticky Hands (Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant)

Rating: 4.33 / 5 (512 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 8.1%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#5. Intergalactic Hop Shop (Block 15 Brewery & Restaurant)

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (62 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 7.8%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#4. Super Over Ripe (Great Notion Brewing)

Rating: 4.59 / 5 (26 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 11.0%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#3. Juice Box (JB DIPA) (Great Notion Brewing)

Rating: 4.42 / 5 (259 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – New England

ABV: 8.2%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#2. Hop Venom Double IPA (Boneyard Beer Company)

Rating: 4.42 / 5 (1,035 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 8.9%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

#1. Notorious Triple IPA (Boneyard Beer Company)

Rating: 4.54 / 5 (884 ratings)

Beer type: IPA – Imperial

ABV: 12.0%

Read more on BeerAdvocate

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News edited this story originally published on Stacker.com to include only 10 countries on the list, extract specific words and add more words as necessary. This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.