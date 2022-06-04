While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation, and a list is highlighting which counties are the lowest-earning in the Beaver State.

With the help of Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News put together a list of those counties throughout Oregon.

Overall, Americans were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows, according to Stacker. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, the United States’ GPD fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been since the Great Depression.

Since then, the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.

While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.

The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, counties on the list are ranked by the Census’ 2020 five-year estimate median household income.

Below, you will find 10 lowest-earning counties in Oregon.

#10. Coos County

Median household income: $49,445

— 24.7% below state average, 23.9% below national average

— #1,781 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,147 highest among all counties nationwide

#9. Klamath County

Median household income: $48,560

— 26.1% below state average, 25.3% below national average

— #2,072 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,058 highest among all counties nationwide

#8. Grant County

Median household income: $48,202

— 26.6% below state average, 25.8% below national average

— #2,479 highest among all counties nationwide

— #1,021 highest among all counties nationwide

#7. Josephine County

Median household income: $47,733

— 27.3% below state average, 26.6% below national average

— #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide

— #978 highest among all counties nationwide

#6. Baker County

Median household income: $46,250

— 29.6% below state average, 28.8% below national average

— #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide

— #838 highest among all counties nationwide

#5. Wheeler County

Median household income: $45,354

— 30.9% below state average, 30.2% below national average

— #2,852 highest among all counties nationwide

— #767 highest among all counties nationwide

#4. Malheur County

Median household income: $44,362

— 32.4% below state average, 31.7% below national average

— #2,490 highest among all counties nationwide

— #680 highest among all counties nationwide

#3. Lake County

Median household income: $44,237

— 32.6% below state average, 31.9% below national average

— #2,179 highest among all counties nationwide

— #669 highest among all counties nationwide

#2. Harney County

Median household income: $43,387

— 33.9% below state average, 33.2% below national average

— #2,196 highest among all counties nationwide

— #595 highest among all counties nationwide

#1. Gilliam County

Median household income: $41,838

— 36.3% below state average, 35.6% below national average

— #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide

— #474 highest among all counties nationwide

For a full list, click here.

