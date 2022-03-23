When the weather clears up, there are plenty of things to do outside in Oregon and Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Spring break started off rainy for many Oregon and Washington kids, but the weather is supposed to improve later in the week, which means there’s still time to enjoy outdoor activities.

For people looking to make the most of some time outside, here are several ideas to keep you busy in the Northwest.

Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival – The timing of the Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival aligns perfectly with spring break. The festival started March 18 and runs through May 1. Not only can kids and adults alike enjoy the beautiful tulip flower beds, but this Woodburn farm also features photo cutout boards, a children’s play area and cow wagons to pull kids around in.

33814 S Meridian Rd, Woodburn, OR 97071

Oregon Zoo – It’s filled with animals big and small and the Oregon Zoo is eager to welcome guests during spring break. In addition to the animals, the zoo also has a carousel and a train to entertain visitors. Guests can also enjoy scavenger hunts available on the Oregon Zoo’s website to help them make their way through the exhibits and different habitats.

4001 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97221

The Enchanted Forest – The Enchanted Forest in Turner is open for spring break. The amusement park features several rides, a haunted house, bumper cars, comedy theater and musical performances, just to name a few things. The Enchanted Forest website says it offers new worlds to explore and is fun for all ages.

8462 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR 97392

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area – Take a drive through the Columbia River Gorge and stop to enjoy the multiple waterfalls along the way. The Gorge has several hikes of varying length, bike paths, and historical sites. Multnomah Falls and the Vista House are a couple of the most popular sites to see. The Historic Columbia River Highway will lead to many destinations, but visitors can also check out the Washington side of the Gorge if they’re looking to avoid crowds.

Mt. Hood Skibowl Snow Tube and Adventure Park – There’s still plenty of snow to enjoy on Mt. Hood and that means tubing remains open at Skibowl. Tickets are available for both adults and children and are sold for 1.5-hour sessions. Guests are asked to dress in warm layers.

31315 E Multorpor Rd, Government Camp, OR 97028

Tualatin Island Greens Miniature Golf – Tualatin Island Greens is a golf practice facility that also includes a miniature golf course. The golf course is lit up at night, meaning guests can play even as the sun is going down. The course features 18 golf holes and is great for children and adults. The course is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

20400 SW Cipole Rd, Tualatin, OR 97062

Portland Timbers soccer match – End your spring break in Providence Park. The Portland Timbers are taking on the Orlando City Soccer Club Sunday, March 27 at 1 p.m. The Timbers are only a few games into their season so far, so this could be a chance to keep your kids interested in the team throughout the year.

1844 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205

Oaks Amusement Park – A roller coaster, amusement games, and plenty of other games await at the Oaks Amusement Park in Southeast Portland. The park is open daily for spring break and also features a mini golf course, roller skating rink and carousel.

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Topgolf – If a mini golf course is just a bit too small of a space for your family, Topgolf might be a better option. Topgolf is located in Hillsboro and has climate-controlled hitting bays, so even if the weather isn’t the greatest, guests will still stay comfortable during their visit. Guests can take aim at giant outfield targets and the balls will keep track of each person’s score. Topgolf also features a bar and restaurant.

Columbia Springs Vancouver Trout Hatchery – Teach kids about the circle of life at the Columbia Springs Vancouver Trout Hatchery. The hatchery works with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise steelhead, rainbow trout and salmon. The hatchery says the salmon it raises are part of a statewide recovery plan to bring back the species.