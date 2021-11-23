10 places to get takeout or dine-in Thanksgiving dinner near Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready or not, the holidays are here. If they snuck up on you this year and if you aren’t prepared to cook a Thanksgiving turkey with all the sides, local restaurants are here to help.

Whether it’s the big bird, the sides or the dessert you’re looking for, these 10 businesses are cooking up food you can enjoy at your own home or in the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day:

Cheryl’s on 12th – The holiday catering menu is loaded with items such as roasted turkey, prime rib, whipped sweet potatoes and roasted Brussel’s sprouts. Cheryl’s on 12th in Southwest Portland promises to have a take-out meal to please your holiday guests. The restaurant has dinner and lunch prices and offers individually packaged meals.

2. Mother’s Bistro & Bar – From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Mother’s Bistro & Bar will be serving a turkey dinner with appetizers, sides, pie and beverages. Guests are encouraged to make reservations as soon as they can at Resy.com.

3. Ya Hala – Ya Hala has been prepping up a storm for their Thanksgiving feasts. The meal will feature a turkey, turkey bone broth gravy, garlic and parmesan mashed potatoes, fresh green bean casserole and more. The Portland restaurant is telling customers to order the takeout meal online while supplies last.

4. Zupan’s Markets – This year, don’t just go to the grocery store for supplies – go for the entire Thanksgiving meal! Zupan’s Markets are inviting customers to order their meal in advance. If customers don’t get their orders in on time, the grocery store will be open Thanksgiving Day for last-minute ingredient purchases.

5. Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Whether you prefer dining in or dining out, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse in Portland has options for both. They’re inviting people to make a reservation or reserve a take-out feast. The restaurant is also offering a sides-only option for people who have the turkey covered, but don’t want to deal with cooking anything else.

6. Flor Wines – In 2020, Le Pigeon offered wine pairing options to go along with Thanksgiving dinners. Now, the owner of Le Pigeon has a new wine shop and is offering something similar. Flor Wines is holding its grand opening Nov. 24 and is offering curated wine packs for the holidays. The store says customers can pick up their wines any day of the week leading up to the grand opening.

7. Laughing Planet Café – Laughing Planet is once again offering Thanksgiving meals to go. “The Pack” as they call it is available to order through Tuesday, Nov. 23. It includes all-natural, oven-roasted turkey breast or baked surata tempeh, gold mashed potatoes, garlic sautéed green beans and more. One pack feeds four people and comes ready to pop in the oven.

8. Elephants Delicatessen – While it’s too late to get a turkey from Elephants Delicatessen, the local shops are still selling sides and pies for Thanksgiving meals. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day, so customers are invited to swing by ahead of the holiday to pick up what they need.

9. Rivershore Bar and Grill – Clackamas County residents might have an easier time visiting Rivershore Bar and Grill in Oregon City for their Thanksgiving meal. The restaurant is serving all-you-can-eat turkey boards for dine-in customers on Thanksgiving Day.

10. YaYa – For people looking to trade in their traditional turkey for roast duck or chicken, YaYa is the place to go on Thanksgiving. YaYa is a Cantonese BBQ restaurant on Northeast Alberta Street and it will be open Thursday for takeout and delivery.