PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 10-year-old Portland girl drowned in Hood River on Wednesday.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was on an inflatable raft on the Columbia River at Nichols Boat Basin when she fell off and went missing around 2 pm. She was not wearing a life jacket.

Her body was recovered at 5:15 pm in about 10 feet of water by the Skamania County Dive Team.