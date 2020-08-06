11-year-old drowns, Ridgefield youth pastor missing in Hood River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 11-year-old boy drowned and a 44-year-old youth pastor is still missing after a swimming incident in Hood River on Wednesday in the marina.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Inskeep of Ridgefield, Washington, a youth pastor with Ridgefield Church of the Nazarene, is still missing on Thursday despite efforts to recover his body. He and an 11-year-old boy, a member of his youth group, were out swimming during a youth trip.

Witnesses spotted them struggling in the water before disappearing. There were 18 people total on the trip, including youth and adults.

The search was joined by boats and deputies from the Wasco, Skamania, and Klickitat County Sheriff’s Offices, with Hood River County Sheriff’s Office deputies on board. The HRCSO airplane also flew.

Officials said they will continue searching for Inskeep in the coming days.