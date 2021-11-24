11,000 face eviction as orgs call to extend moratorium

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Several groups are calling for a special session to extend eviction protections as thousands of Oregon households wait for the state to get out rental assistance.

The Oregon Law Center told KOIN 6 News that they continue to hear from families who are desperate for help and said they are out of time as they wait for their rental assistance application to be approved.



Latest numbers show more than 11,000 Oregon households are now outside of the 60 and 90 day safe harbor windows that prevented them from being evicted if they showed their landlord they applied for help.

Because of that, the Oregon Law Center said eviction filings have increased six-fold since July.



“It’s not a theoretical problem, we take calls from desperate families and desperate Oregonians every day who have done their best to apply, have completed applications, who are in the queue and who turn to us because they have nowhere else to turn,” Sybil Hebb, the director of policy and legislative advocacy at the Oregon Law Center, said.



That’s why the Oregon Law Center is one of 60 organizations continuing to call for a special session to extend eviction protections to keep people in their homes through the holidays.

A spokesperson for Governor Brown’s office told KOIN 6 News that Brown met with stakeholders and legislators yesterday to discuss extending protections and prioritizing more state resources for rental assistance.



KOIN 6 News was told the governor will call a special session if and when a framework for a legislative solution results from those conversations.