PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A dozen people were arrested after authorities raided the largest illegal marijuana grow operation found in Yamhill County, officials announced Wednesday.

After receiving multiple complaints, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two rural Dayton properties on Monday, Aug. 22. It reportedly took deputies four days to thoroughly search the properties, located on SE Webfoot Road and SE Willow Lane, because of the operations’ size and need for continuous security.

Authorities destroyed more than 20,000 illegal marijuana plants found on two Dayton properties on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 (Courtesy: YCSO).

The first property, off Webfoot Road, had 6,699 marijuana plants and 10,440 pounds of dried marijuana, which was ultimately destroyed, according to the sheriff’s office. The plants were reportedly dispersed across 46 greenhouses.

Officials made 12 arrests during the first search.

A search of 53 greenhouses at the second location led deputies to a whopping 15,427 illegal marijuana plants they later destroyed.

The sheriff’s office said those involved in cultivating and processing the marijuana were living at large camps on the properties. A “considerable amount” of solid waste and refuse were found at both camps.

Both properties were inspected for solid waste concerns and electrical code violations. Further, the properties were referred to the Oregon Watermaster for reports of diverting water from Palmer Creek and a pond on the property.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Oregon Army National Guard were among the 15 law enforcement agencies working this bust.

The following people were arrested and lodged in the Yamhill County Jail:

Philip Peters Janzen, 60, of Dayton, OR: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Carlos Antonio Sanchez Mendoza, 25, of Los Angeles, CA: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Raymundo Arzate, 20, of Chico, CA: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Rene Sanchez Perez, 19, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Johann Osoyo Peralta, 21, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Felipe Ortiz Abarca, 43 of Delano, CA: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Gabriel Rodriguez Rivera, 26, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Manuel Perez, 26, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Miguel Angel Perez, 22, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Mariano Perez Martinez, 40, of Bakersfield, CA: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Jose Jimenez, 36, of Lamont, CA: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Jaciento Bustos, 43, unknown address: Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

It’s unclear if any of the accused have an attorney.