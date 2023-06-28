PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured on Saturday night after being struck with a tire iron, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Clackamas County deputies were at the hospital with the boy after the alleged assault took place on Saturday, and requested that police respond to the possible crime scene in the 12000 block of Southeast Foster Road, officials said. Police responded to the area just after 7 p.m. and began interviewing witnesses.

Authorities say they learned the boy, Jamari Woodard, was seriously wounded after a tire iron was thrown into a moving car that he was sitting in. As of Wednesday evening, he remains at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“In the blink of an eye, life changes. My baby just graduated middle school. Today, he is fighting for his life. I’m lost for words and we are all so very numb,” said Jamari’s mother, Jamica Woodard, in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe has been up to support the family.

No arrests have been made. PPB says that suspect information is not being released at this time so as to not compromise the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at brett.hawkinson@police.portlandoregon.gov with the Major Crimes Unit, or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-166081.