13-year-old dies in Yamhill mobile home fire

The teen victim has been identified as Jonathan Calhoun, a seventh grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 13-year-old boy died in a mobile home fire in Yamhill late Sunday night, authorities said on Monday.

Jonathan Calhoun, a seventh grade student at Yamhill-Carlton Intermediate School, died in a fire in a single wide mobile home on the 17800 block of NE Stillers Mill Road, according to a Yamhill Fire Protection District spokesperson, who added several other residents of the home safely escaped.

The fire in the mobile home moved to nearby outbuildings before it was brought under control.

Forty-seven firefighters with mutual aid crews from Carlton, McMinnville, Amity, Dundee, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and Gaston helped battle the three-alarm blaze, along with authorities from the Yamhill Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office; none of responders was injured in the fire.

The estimated total loss from the fire is $175,000 at this time, according to authorities.

The cause of the fatal fire remains under investigation.