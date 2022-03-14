It's Pie Day. Here are 15 places where you can cure your pie cravings.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Monday is Pi Day; the day that’s earned its name by resembling the first three digits of pi: 3.14.

While March 14 — or 3/14 — might remind people of the number that represents the ratio of the circumference of any circle to the diameter of that circle, it’s long been a day to celebrate another type of pie: the baked goods kind.

In the Pacific Northwest, where berries grow abundantly in the wild and on farms, there is no shortage of bakeries supplying delicious pie to people who are eager to celebrate this special day.

So, for those going on the hunt for some Pi Day pie or those looking to eat pie any day of the year, here are some recommendations in and around Portland.

Pie Spot – With locations in Portland’s Kerns Neighborhood and Montavilla Neighborhood, Pie Spot is serving up, well, spots of pie! The bakery serves individual mini pies, but full-size pies can be ordered in advance. It also serves pie milkshakes, cookies, and other sweet and savory items.

521 NE 24th AVE. PORTLAND, OR 97232

6935 NE GLISAN ST. PORTLAND, OR 97213

Lauretta Jean’s – The beloved baked-goods jewel of Southeast Portland, Lauretta Jean’s, serves up slices and whole pies, along with cakes, cookies, cream puffs, cinnamon rolls and more. During the pandemic, the bakery closed its indoor seating, but people can still place orders at the store window on Southeast Division Street or call in to pick something up.

3402 SE Division St. Portland, OR

Shari’s Cafe and Pies – There are dozens of Shari’s Café and Pies locations across Oregon and Washington, making pie very accessible on Pi Day. Some popular options include the Deep Dish Washington Apple pie and the Oregon Marion Berry pie. Any of Shari’s pies can be blended with vanilla ice cream to be turned into a pie shake.

A list of Shari’s Café and Pies locations is available on Sharis.com.

Pacific Pie Company – Pacific Pie Company says its bakers are up before the sun rises each day to ensure their desserts are as fresh as possible. The company makes both sweet and savory pies. A few items on the menu include chocolate bourbon hazelnut pie, Oregon mixed berry pie, and shepherd’s pie.

1520 Southeast 7th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97214

Bakeshop – If you’re hoping to try Bakeshop, you’ll need to wait for the weekend. These sweets are only available Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The shop invites people to preorder and pick up items on the weekend. Some of their treats include the brown butter apple hand pie and the raspberry rhubarb pie with ginger oat streusel.

5351 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213

Willamette Valley Pie Company – Willamette Valley Pie Company grows the berries it uses in its handmade pies and cobblers. The company is based in Salem, but the frozen pies are sold in numerous stores around Oregon and Washington. Willamette Valley Pie Company has a store locator feature on its website.

2994 82nd Ave NE Salem, OR 97305

Red Berry Barn – This bakery in Sherwood is known for its homemade pies and doughnuts and has 16 different flavors of Tillamook ice cream to pair with its baked goods. Visitors can also purchase frozen, unbaked pies to take home and bake in their own ovens.

19200 SW Chapman Rd. Sherwood, OR 97140

The Pie Guy – The Pie Guy in North Plains says it purchases local fruit for its pies whenever it’s available. “Our delightful pies are bursting with flavor,” the company says on its Facebook page. The Pie Guy is located in North Plains.

19441 NW Dairy Creek Rd, North Plains, OR 97133

The Berry Patch – For anyone headed to Astoria, The Berry Patch Restaurant in Westport is one stop along Highway 30 that’s known for its pie. The restaurant posted to its Facebook page saying it has a huge selection of pies to help people celebrate Pi Day. The restaurant shared a photo of a berry pie, pumpkin pie and pecan pie to show some of the available options.

49289 HWY 30 Westport, OR 97016

Alice’s Country House – KOIN 6 News asked viewers and readers for their favorite pie places and Alice’s Country House in Tillamook was one of them. The restaurant offers slices of pie, pie a la mode, or customers can order an entire pie to go.

17345 Wilson River Hwy, Tillamook, OR 97141

Blue Raeven Farmstand – Blue Raeven Farmstand is located in Amity. The company says its top-rated products are rhubarb pie, marionberry pie, peach raspberry pie and strawberry raspberry pie. On its Instagram page, Blue Raeven Farmstand said it’s selling large pies for $13 on Pi Day mini pies are buy one get one half off.

20650 S. Hwy 99W Amity, OR 97101

Hope’s Bake Shop and Café – From classic pies to pies it calls “outside-the-box,” Hope’s Bake Shop and Café certainly serves up a wide variety. Some of its non-traditional pie flavors include German chocolate and pumpkin pecan. The bakery is located in Gresham and serves whole pies and slices and has at least three dozen different pies to choose from. The bakery also serves gluten free and vegan pies.

455 NE Burnside Rd. Gresham, OR 97030

Pine Street Bakery – Hood River’s fruit from its famous Fruit Loop has to go somewhere and what better place for it all than in pies? Pine Street Bakery is known for its fruit hand pies and savory hand pies. Seasonal fruit and seasonal savory fillings are used in both. According to Travel Oregon, baker Megan Davis uses a dozen different apple varieties in her apple hand pies.

1103 12th St, Hood River, OR 97031

Peachtree Restaurant & Pie House – Don’t let the name fool you. The Peachtree Restaurant & Pie House in Vancouver serves much more than peach pies. In fact, its menu says it serves a variety of different fruit pies, sour cream pies, cream pies, and custard pies. The restaurant also serves sugar-free pies.

6600 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98662

Bannings Restaurant and Pie House – For Bannings, pie is in the name – and that’s not something they take lightly. The Tigard restaurant was previously voted the number one pie shop in Oregon by Oregon Live readers in 2016. It serves everything from banana cream pie to cherry pie to pumpkin pie year round. Bannings says it buys and sources local products whenever possible.