16 non-unanimous verdicts returned to Oregon DAs

Whether defendants get a new trial is up to the district attorneys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Slightly more than a month after the US Supreme Court ruled Oregon’s non-unanimous jury verdicts were unconstitutional, 16 cases were returned to Oregon trial courts.

The orders by the Oregon Supreme Court do not necessarily mean each of those defendants will get a new trial. That decision is up to the district attorneys in each jurisdiction.

The Department of Justice gave the Oregon appellate courts a list of 269 cases pending on appeal in which the US Supreme Court’s decision would apply.

The state’s high court will also hear arguments August 18 in 5 other cases to handle issues the US Supreme Court did not address.

Additionally, the Oregon Court of Appeals reversed decisions in 3 cases related to the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the conviction of Evangelisto Ramos. He is serving a life sentence in Louisiana for killing a woman after a jury voted 10-2 to convict him in 2016.

Both the Oregon Supreme Court and the Oregon Court of Appeals continue to look at cases connected with the decision. No timeline is set for a determination on the full list of cases that might be affected.