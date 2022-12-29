PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen girl from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.

Taylor Halbrook, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 24 and is known to spend time in Southeast Portland, Oregon City and Medford, according to ODHS.

“She is believed to be in danger,” officials said in a press release.

It is also believed that she may be with James Austin Buchanan, ODHS said.

Halbrook is 5’5″ with hazel eyes and dark brown hair. She is wearing dark-rimmed glasses, velvet silver sweatpants and a long sleeve black shirt.

If you think you’ve seen her, ODHS says to contact 911 or local law enforcement.