The scene at Carlton Farms after a possible carbon monoxide leak, April 5 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seventeen people were sickened by a possible carbon monoxide leak in Carlton on Monday.

McMinnville Fire officials said seven different agencies responded to the Carlton Farms plant at 10600 Westside Road after reports of a boiler malfunction.

Eleven people were taken to a hospital, with most of them suffering from nausea, vomiting and headaches. It appeared no patients were in serious condition.

