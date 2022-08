PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old swimmer’s body was found after he disappeared under the water at Fern Ridge Reservoir near Richardson Park Monday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a swimmer went under the water and hadn’t resurfaced. They found the body just before 7 p.m.

Deputies said the swimmer was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the swimmer’s name.