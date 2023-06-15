PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 19-year-old woman from Damascus is facing federal charges for allegedly running a social media drug distribution service to target minors in the Portland metro area, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

The woman, identified as Averi Dickinson, was charged with a criminal complaint with conspiring to distribute and distributing controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In January 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation started investigating Dickinson after learning she ran a drug distribution service called “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” according to court documents. Officials said she advertised and took orders for illegal narcotics on Instagram, Snapchat and Telegram.

Investigators found that Dickinson had been running the service for up to three years, taking orders for cocaine, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana and pills –both real and fake, authorities said. Dickinson was identified as a supply source within a larger drug distribution chain responsible for several drug overdoses in minors.

A 19-year-old woman faces federal charges for allegedly running a social media drug distribution service targeting minors in the Portland metro area, authorities said. June 2023 (Oregon Department of Justice).

Authorities seized cocaine, marijuana, pills and guns from a 19-year-old Oregon woman’s home and car after she was accused of running a social media drug distribution service targeting minors in the Portland area, Officials said. June 2023 (Oregon Department of Justice).

On Wednesday, investigators seized cocaine; ketamine; marijuana; counterfeit Xanax bars; $3,000; a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine; an AR-style rifle and a bulletproof vest from Dickinson’s home and vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Oregon Department of Justice, Dickinson believed that about half of her clients were minors and that several minors acted as drug runners to fulfill deliveries.

Dickinson made her first court appearance in federal court on Thursday and was detained pending further court proceedings.