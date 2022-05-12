SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — If you notice the flags at half-staff at Oregon public institutions, it’s to honor the memory of almost one million Americans who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kate Brown ordered the flags to be lowered on Thursday. Out of the million people who have lost their lives to COVID-19, this includes 7,548 Oregonians, said a press release by Brown’s office.

“Every life lost to COVID-19 is a tragedy,” Brown said. “With about 1,000,000 Americans who have died from this virus, there are too many families who are now without a friend, family member, or other loved one. Dan and I are keeping all those who have lost someone to this disease in our hearts. I hope that, as we remember all those we have lost, we collectively continue to help protect each other from this disease.”

The flags will fly at half-staff from now until sunset Monday, May 16.

The White House released a proclamation on remembering the Americans lost to the virus on Thursday. To read the statement, click here.