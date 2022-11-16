Brooks Keebey of Salem cashed in a $1 million Powerball ticket on Nov. 7, 2022 (Courtesy: OR Lottery).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man may not have won the $2 billion jackpot, but he still had plenty to celebrate after the drawing.

Brooks Keebey’s first five numbers matched for the $1 million prize, according to the Oregon Lottery. Keebey says he bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets at TNT Hollywood Tavern as the jackpot ballooned to the largest in lottery history. One winning ticket was sold in California.

Even though the 82-year-old was only one number away from winning the grand prize, he said he wasn’t disappointed, saying “I’m not greedy.”

The retired truck driver said he’s planning to gift his wife a used Cadillac and pay property taxes with the winnings.

Another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Portland during the jackpot run, along with two $50,000 tickets sold in Portland and Troutdale.

Officials at the Oregon Lottery recommend players sign the back of their ticket to ensure they can claim a prize and to consult a financial planner or professional to develop a plan for your winnings.