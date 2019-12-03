2-Alarm blaze destroys, damages Lake Oswego homes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire in Lake Oswego Monday evening, according to Lake Oswego Fire.

One home was destroyed and the neighboring house sustained damage as well. Crews from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue and well as Portland Fire and Rescue were brought out to help with the blaze on SW Oriole Lane between SW Peacock and SW Pheasant.

Four other homes on the block were evacuated as crews worked to contain the flames. Trees in the backyards also caught fire. At one point, a burning chimney fell onto a neighboring home and caused exterior damage. Firefighters said the blaze was under control before 7:30 p.m., and estimated it took a total of 45 minutes to battle from when they first arrived at the scene.

KOIN 6 News spoke to a man who lives on the street where the fire happened. Leejay Robles said he was on his way to the grocery store when he saw flames in his rear-view mirror.

“I had to take a second look and I was like, ‘Woah, that house is on fire,'” said Robles. “I was just freaked out, so I quickly did a U-turn, went back to my house and alerted my family because it was so close to our own home.”

Lake Oswego Fire told KOIN 6 News that the person who rents the home that burned down had left to grab dinner. When he came back, he saw a glow in the window and opened the front door to flames raging inside. No injuries were reported, according to Portland Fire and Rescue, however there was a 5-month-old puppy inside the home at the time that is unaccounted for.

Firefighters continued to put out hot spots around the home after they secured the scene. Crews are expected to be in the neighborhood throughout the night, monitoring the incident. The cause of the fire has not been identified by authorities. The investigation will begin on Tuesday.

