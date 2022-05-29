PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home and ignited a nearby car in Polk County early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

According to the Southwest Polk Fire District, firefighters responded to the house fire around 4:20 a.m. on Oakdale Road.

Officials said the fire was upgraded to two alarms before crews even got to the scene. When they arrived, firefighters found half the building already engulfed in flames with a nearby car on fire, too.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

An investigation is underway.