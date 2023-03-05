An ex-police boat was stolen from the Port of Garibaldi on Sunday March 5, 2023 (TCSO)

The ex-police boat currently belongs to the Port of Garibaldi

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested Sunday after police said they stole a boat from the Port of Garibaldi.

According to a Facebook post by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, the boat was stolen around 3:30 a.m. from the Port of Garibaldi workshop.

The boat was a police boat, and still has graphics from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on it.

Authorities shared that a security camera caught the suspects on video stealing the boat in a pick-up truck.

The suspects were caught after a witness spotted the truck towing the boat in the Woodburn area, TCSO said.

The sheriff’s office coordinated with the local police force to apprehend the suspects, both of whom police said had outstanding warrants.

An investigation is still underway into the theft, but TCSO said that arrangements have been made for the boat to be returned to the Port of Garibaldi.