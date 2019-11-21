2 dead, 1 hurt in Klamath Falls shooting; 1 arrested

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police say two men were killed and one was injured in a shooting in Klamath Falls and that a woman has been arrested.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office says police responded to a shooting at Fairview Park at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. One man was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday.
The Herald and News reported Wednesday evening that police had arrested 22-year-old Gillian Bradley on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, hindering prosecution and other charges.
Police say 31-year-old Christopher Gregory and 43-year-old Donald Cheatham Jr. were shot to death.
Police say 28-year-old Sean Dalton Brazil-Gates was shot and wounded.
A major crime team is investigating. It wasn’t immediately known if Bradley has a lawyer.
