Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

2 dead, 1 hurt in Klamath Falls shooting; 1 arrested

Oregon

Police arrested 22-year-old Gillian Bradley

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic crime 1282018_1517210370256.png.jpg

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police say two men were killed and one was injured in a shooting in Klamath Falls and that a woman has been arrested.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office says police responded to a shooting at Fairview Park at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene. One man was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday.

The Herald and News reported Wednesday evening that police had arrested 22-year-old Gillian Bradley on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, hindering prosecution and other charges.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Gregory and 43-year-old Donald Cheatham Jr. were shot to death.

Police say 28-year-old Sean Dalton Brazil-Gates was shot and wounded.

A major crime team is investigating. It wasn’t immediately known if Bradley has a lawyer.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget